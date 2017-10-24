Local High School Student cast in an Episode of CBC TV Series Mr. D

A local high school student will soon be playing a major part in a CBC sitcom starring a St.FX Alumnus. Mr. D, which appears on CBC will have an episode that includes Elise Canning, a grade 11 student from the Antigonish area.

Canning says she saw an invitation to be an extra playing soccer in the show, so she applied. Canning soon discovered though that her role in the show was going to involve more than just appearing in the background:

Canning starred in the show alongside Gerry Dee, who graduated from St.FX in 1994. Canning says that the show will air in mid November.