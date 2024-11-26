Local Hockey Player Cohen Pictou one of two Nova Scotia Recipients of the Tom Longboat Award for Outstanding Contributions by Indigenous Athletes to Sport in Canada

Local hockey player Cohen Pictou has received a prestigious sports award. Pictou is one of two Nova Scotia recipients of the Tom Longboat Award. It recognizes Indigenous athletes for outstanding contribution to sport in Canada. The Tom Longboat Award was established in 1951 and is the longest running and one of the most prestigious awards for Aboriginal athletes in the country.

Pictou has split his time this season with the Pictou County Weeks Crushers of the Maritime Junior Hockey League and the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League’s Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs.

The other Nova Scotia recipient of the award is Julia Black of the Saint Mary’s Huskies Women’s Basketball team.