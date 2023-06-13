Local Hockey Players Chosen in QMJHL Draft

A number of local hockey players heard their names called over the weekend during the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League draft.

Charlottetown selected Pictou Weeks defender Owen Conrad in the first round with the 20th overall pick,

Rimouski selected Weeks forward Logan Roop in the fourth round with the 44th pick, while Gatineau selected Brady Peddle, with the Bishop Kearney Selects, in the third round with the 50th pick.

Weeks majors player Logan Quinn was selected by Cape Breton in the fifth round with the 89th pick.

Acadie Bathurst selected Weeks defender Kingsley Austin in the eighth round with the 131st pick, while Moncton selected Cape Breton West Islander forward Jack Hayne in the same round with the 142nd pick.

Val-dÒr selected Weeks goaltender Colby Brown in the eleventh round with the 186th pick.