Local Hockey Players to Compete at Canada Games in 2023

Several local players have been named to the Nova Scotia men’s and women’s hockey teams that will compete at the Canada Winter Games on Prince Edward Island next year.

Chosen for the Women’s team are forward Julia MacDonald of Antigonish, defenders Sarah Fraser of New Glasgow, and Bree MacPherson of Antigonish; and goaltenders Jorja Burrows of New Glasgow and Rhyah Stewart of Antigonish.

Local players on the Nova Scotia men’s roster include forwards Jack Hayne of Antigonish and Lane Simm of Pictou, and defenders Brady Peddle of Antigonish; and Kingsley Austin and Owen Conrad, both of New Glasgow. The Canada Winter Games will be held from February 18th to March 5th.