Local Hockey Teams Medal in Provincial Playdowns

A number of local teams medalled in Provincial Hockey Championships.

Quad County Whitecaps Black who captured NSFHL U13 A provincial gold with a victory over the Valley Wild in the championship final in Membertou.

Metro East Inferno won U15 AA female provincial gold in Lantz with a 4-3 victory over the Quad County Whitecaps in a hard-fought gold medal final.

Metro West Force Red wonU13 AA female provincial gold at the East Hants Sportsplex as they edged the Quad County Whitecaps 2-1 in the championship final.

Metro West Force Blue who captured the U11 AA female provincial championship at the East Hants Sportsplex thanks to a 4-0 win over the Quad County Whitecaps in the gold medal game.

Bedford Blues edged the Strait Richmond Pirates 1-0 in the championship game at the Nova Scotia Minor U18 AA Provincials at Cole Harbour Place to win provincial gold.

Metro West Force Red who captured the NSFHL U11 A provincial title with a victory over the Quad County Whitecaps Black in the provincial final in Membertou

Bedford Blues Blue who topped the Antigonish Bulldogs in the Minor U13 AA provincial final to claim gold at the 2025 Day of Champions