Local Housing Co-operatives receive Provincial Funding for Upgrades

The province has announced funding for eleven community housing organizations, including three in the local area. The money is to repair or renew existing affordable housing units.

The funding includes $983,000 for 24 units at Le Manoir Saint-Pierre Housing Co-operative in Cheticamp, $157,000 for 10 units at the Shiretown Housing Co-operative in Pictou, and $2.6 million for 52 units with the Tidal Bay Community Land Co-operative in Halifax and New Glasgow.

The money comes from the Community Housing Infrastructure and Repair Program. It is jointly funded through the Canada-Nova Scotia Bilateral Agreement Under the National Housing Strategy, supporting the preservation of existing community housing units.