Local Housing Group in Guysborough County looking to Upgrade Apartment Building in Boylston It Purchased Earlier This Year

An affordable housing group in Guysborough County is moving forward with its plans to provide low-cost home options.

Community First Guysborough County Housing Association serves residents of the District of Guysborough, District of St. Mary’s, the Town of Mulgrave and the former Town of Canso.

Earlier this year, the group purchased a six unit apartment building in Boylston. Chair Nancy O’Regan says it is working towards upgrades of the building

O’Regan says a long-term goal is to expand the existing building and add more units.