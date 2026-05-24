Local Individuals and Groups pick up Provincial Support4Sport Awards

Several individuals and organizations with connections to the local area picked up provincial awards.

Sport Nova Scotia handed out its annual Support4Sport Awards at the Halifax Convention Centre at a gala Saturday night.

Antigonish native Shauna Neary was named Official of the Year. Olympian and Captain of the PWHL’s Toronto Sceptres, Blayre Turnbull of Stellarton is the recipient of the Female Athlete of the Year.

The Atlantic Challenger Baseball All-Star Series held in Antigonish since it began in 2024 is one of three recipients of the Sport Makes a Difference Award. The local coordinator for Antigonish Challenger Baseball is Randy Crouse, who is also a national coordinator for Challenger Baseball Canada. The event is in partnership with Jays Care Foundation.