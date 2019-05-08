Local L’Arche Community Remembers its Founder Jean Vanier

The world lost one of the good ones.

Jean Vanier, the founder of L’Arche, passed away yesterday at the age of 90 in Paris.

Vanier founded L’Arche in 1964, after visiting an institution for people with intellectual disabilities. He decided to buy a house and invited a few men with disabilities to live with him. From there, the L’Arche movement became what it is today with 154 communities in 38 countries. In 1971, he also founded Faith and Light with Marie-Helene Mathieu, which also works for people with developmental challenges, their families and friends. That organization is now found in 1,500 communities in over 83 countries

Beth Wolters, community leader with L’Arche Antigonish, said L’Arche continues his legacy by embracing the core values that began when Vanier first started the organization.

Wolters said there is a global community that mourns with Vanier’s family and friends. Last night featured the L’Arche weekly prayer, and Wolters said they planned to remember Vanier and tell a few stories.