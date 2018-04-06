Local Lawyer received Queen’s Counsel Designation

An Antigonish lawyer has been awarded the prestigious Queen’s Counsel designation. Allen Murray is one of 14 attorneys in the province to receive the honour, recognizing lawyers who have represented their profession with distinction and have contributed greatly to their communities.

The Q-C designation is awarded annually to members of the legal profession, recognizing exceptional merit and outstanding contributions to the legal community.

An independent advisory committee makes recommendations for Queen’s Counsel to the provincial cabinet. To be eligible, lawyers must have 15 years as a member of the Nova Scotia bar, demonstrated professional integrity and good chracter.