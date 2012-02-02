Local libraries partner with Aberdeen Health Foundation to support residents accessing online healthcare

Local residents looking for some assistance in navigating virtual health care are able to turn to their local library for help.

Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library partnered with the Aberdeen Health Foundation and the province to support Pictou County and Antigonish County residents as they navigate accessing health services and health professionals through Maple and VirtualCareNS.

Melissa Marshall, virtual health navigator for Pictou Antigonish Regional Library, has private offices in Westville, New Glasgow, River John, and Antigonish.

Marshall said a lot of the people she helps have computers at home but not necessarily the know how to set up a virtual appointment. She said if people in Antigonish are in need of a hand, they can call the Antigonish Library or Marshall herself at 902-759-5227. Marshall began serving in her role since last January and helping Antigonish residents since April. She also noted they can help people navigate the YourHealth NS app, or in setting up virtual appointments.