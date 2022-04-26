Local Libraries Streamline Sharing and Loaning with new Library Card System

A number of local libraries have an easier time sharing and loaning materials with the new Same Page Library card system.

Eric Stackhouse, chief librarian with the Pictou Antigonish Regional Library said all eight regional libraries outside of Halifax spent the last two to three years creating a new library system allowing people to see what resources are available to order and manage their accounts. He said they heard there were issues with the older system so, working with the other regional libraries, they came up with the new system.

It means, he said, one library card will get you access to anything in all of those systems.

With a new interface, people will be able to log into their accounts and get an update on the materials they requested. To get a new card, people can visit their local library, either in person, by phone, or online, or visit samepagens.ca

Stackhouse said those getting a new card before June 4 will be eligible for prize draws at their local branch.