Local Library Web Sites Boast Lots of Content Including ebooks and audio books, Movies, Music and Magazines

Local library officials say even though its branches are closed because of COVID-19; there's another world of the library to explore on-line. Both the Eastern Counties Regional Library andthe Pictou Antigonish Regional Library have extensive digital collections on their web sites.

The Chief Librarian of the Pictou Antigonish Regional Library, Eric Stackhouse, says it has maintained an online presence from the beginning. Stackhouse says it’s treated it’s online offerings on its web site much like a branch of the library system.

Stackhouse says another feature is NovaStory.ca; an online collection of local history books, maps and photos.

Stackhouse says since the branches closed, there’s been an uptick in visits to its web site, with a significant increase in the number of residents signing up for library cards.