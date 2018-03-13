Local Maple Producers Tapping Trees Earlier than Usual This Season

they started work on their trees last month. A mild winter has meant an early start for tapping trees by local maple producers. Jason Haverkort with Haveracres Maple Farm in Antigonish County saysthey started work on their trees last month.

Traditionally, Haverkort says they wouldn’t start tapping trees until early March. He says if the weather conditions cooperate, they could continue to tap trees for another two to three weeks. He says the quality of the product is excellent