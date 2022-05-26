Local Mixed Martial Artist Rory Gillis prepares for bout in Sackville, New Brunswick

Local mixed martial artist Rory Gillis is ready to test his skills in the octagon.

Gillis is on the Fight League Atlantic 4 card, set for June 11 at the Tantramar Civic Centre in Sackville, NB. He was set to fight in the last event by the promotion, run by local Derek Clarke, but an injury forced him to drop out.

Now living in Fredericton and working as a firefighter, Gillis began training locally about 10 years ago. He currently fights out of Evolution Train Centre. While this is his first time competing in MMA, Gillis already earned a belt with the promotion, winning a grappling competition. He called the match a bucket list item, adding he’d regret it if never got in the ring.

He said he expects to have some support in the stands come fight night, noting family, and other firefighters will be making the trek.