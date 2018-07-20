Local Motorist Charged With Smoking in a Car with Youth in the Vehicle

Guysborough District RCMP have charged a motorist under the the province’s Smoke Free Places Act.

Police say on June 30th an officer stopped a speeding vehicle in the Halfway Cove area and noticed the driver was smoking a cigar with a 13-year-old passenger in the vehicle.

RCMP say when the officer reminded the driver that it was against the law to smoke in a car with a youth present, the motorist was belligerent, refused to put out the cigar and continued to smoke.

Police have charged John Bernard Meagher of Guysborough under the Smoke-Free Places Act and Speeding.