Local MP calls comfort centre funding essential

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway said recent funding announcements for comfort centres in the riding are essential investments.

Earlier this month, Kelloway announced $300,000 in funding through the Hurricane recovery fund for improvements to 10 climate comfort centre in Richmond County, and $300,000 to upgrade 15 climate comfort centres in Inverness County.

Kelloway called the funding announcements part of the federal government`s continued effort to be more proactive in terms of what is to come. Kelloway said climate change is here, and the government has to respond by supporting residents.