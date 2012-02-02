Listen Live

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Local MP calls comfort centre funding essential

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway said recent funding announcements for comfort centres in the riding are essential investments.

Earlier this month, Kelloway announced $300,000 in funding through the Hurricane recovery fund for improvements to 10 climate comfort centre in Richmond County, and $300,000 to upgrade 15 climate comfort centres in Inverness County.

Kelloway called the funding announcements part of the federal government`s continued effort  to be more proactive in terms of what is to come. Kelloway said climate change is here, and the government has to respond by supporting residents.  


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year