Local Municipal Leaders Outline Concerns over CBRM Bill to Provincial Lawmakers

Local municipal officials expressed their concerns to a bill that would allow the Cape Breton Regional Municipality to sell or lease land below market value and offer tax concessions. They appeared before the Legislature’s Law Amendments Committee yesterday.

One of those who made a presentation to the committee was the Warden of the Antigonish County Municipality, Owen McCarron.

Similar comments were made by Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher and Guysborough District Warden Vernon Pitts. The bill, amending the Municipal Government Act, has passed second reading.

The committee has indicated they will send the bill back to the legislature without amendment for third and final reading.