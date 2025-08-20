Local Municipalities Benefit from Federal Support for Nova Scotia Community Infrastructure Projects

The federal government is providing $63.2 million to Nova Scotia communities for a variety of infrastructure projects, including a number in the local area.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser, the Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency says the funding is through the Canada Community-Building Fund.

The largest allocation in the local area is for the Municipality of Pictou County; set to receive $1.1 million. The Municipality of Inverness County will get $877,874; the Town of New Glasgow will be presented with $818,231 and the County of Antigonish will be provided with $747,316.

The federal government is also giving the County of Richmond $536,496; there’s $488,356 for Victoria County, $368,744 for the Town of Antigonish, $357,823 for Stellarton and $336,450 for the District of Guysborough.

The Town of Westville receives $234,583; there’s $242, 343 for the Town of Port Hawkesbury; $235,394 for the Town of Pictou; $167,602 for the Town of Trenton; $150,614 for the District of St. Mary’s; and $63,204 for the Town of Mulgrave.