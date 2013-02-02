Local Municipalities dealing with massive amounts of snow

With the massive amount of snow in North Eastern Nova Scotia, municipalities are letting residents know about clean-up efforts.

For the Town of Antigonish, Deputy Mayor Willie Cormier said efforts to remove close to 85 centimetres of snow that fell over the weekend continue. He said street parking during the day and night is restricted, though cleared parking lots are available for those who need a place to temporarily put their car while they clear their driveways. The deputy mayor said they will notify the public when the restrictions change, adding while there was a lot of snow, it wasn’t necessary to declare a municipal state of emergency, as has happened in the CBRM.

For the Town of New Glasgow, public works crews are hard at work clearing streets. They have been able to clear the main streets throughout the town and are commencing side streets cleaning today. Due to the excessive volume of snow accumulations in certain parts of the town, the cleanup operations may take longer than usual. The sidewalk cleaning will follow shortly after the side streets are cleaned.

In the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, NS Power had some success in getting some households back online but there are still a significant number of households without power, with the hope of having most back on by 6 p.m.

Some of the main roads now open but there are still a lot of side roads that are not touched, and the province’s Department of Public Works are doing their best to get to everyone as quickly as possible. The municipality is asking residents to keep an eye on their neighbours.

Residents everywhere are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and keep the streets clear of vehicles to allow plows to clean the streets effectively. Provincial offices in Pictou, Antigonish, Inverness, Guysborough, Victoria and Richmond conties and Cape Breton Regional Municipality are closed for the day.