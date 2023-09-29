Local Municipalities Receive Gvoernment Funding for Water Infrastructure Projects

A trio of local communities are among the municipalities getting funding through the province in support of infrastructure and innovation.

Sixteen projects under the Provincial Capital Assistance Program will receive $703,762 toward priority municipal infrastructure projects.

Locally, the Town of Westville is getting $15,500 for a water source assessment project. The Town of Pictou receives $51,371 for the East End Water Distribution Improvements project. The Municipality of the County of Richmond is being presented with $30,000 for Arichat – Evanston water tower backup power and chemical injection upgrades.