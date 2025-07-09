Local Municipalities receive provincial funding for Infrastructure Projects

A number of local municipalities were on the receiving end of provincial funding for infrastructure upgrades, development, and innovation.

The Municipality of the County of Antigonish received $49,927 for inflow and infiltration work, the Municipality of the County of Inverness received $140,341 for the replacement of a production well, and the Municipality of Richmond County got just over $100,000 for Arichat Water Treatment Plant upgrades.

The town of Antigonish received $99,706 for an inter-municipal sewage agreement study, the town of Trenton received over $124,000 for a well replacement, the town of Westville got $136,187 for the Westville water project, and the village of Baddeck got $100,000 for the water street partial waterline replacement project.