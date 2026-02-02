Local Musician Heather MacIsaac Nominated for a Juno Award

Local musician Heather MacIsaac is up for one of Canada’s highest musical honors.

MacIsaac’s album, The Moon’s Daughter, is nominated for traditional roots album of the year at the upcoming Juno Awards.

After starting piano at the age of five, MacIsaac began bag piping in her teens, calling the pipes a big part of her life since then. She later got into Irish whistle, and for the last 10 years or so, has been pushing herself to perform.

MacIsaac said she’s wanted to record for some time and looked back at some of the music she wrote over the years. After deciding to lay down some tracks, she said it took about four days of recording at Lakewind Sound Studios with other musicians including Mac Morin, and Mary Beth Carty playing as well. MacIsaac, who plays highland bag pipes, piano, accordion, Irish whistle and others along with singing on the album, released The Moon’s Daughter on April 4, 2025.

MacIsaac said she had an intense reaction upon hearing of the Juno Nomination.

The 55th Juno Awards ceremony is set for March 29 in Hamilton and MacIssac, said she plans to be there, calling it a once in a lifetime experience. The album is available on streaming sites, band camp, and she is looking to add some more physical copies at Antigonish 5 to Dollar after selling out.