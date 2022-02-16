Local Musicians and an Event Nominated for East Coast Music Awards

Musicians and an event with connections to Northeastern Nova Scotia have been nominated for East Coast Music Awards.

Inverness County’s The Town Heroes has five nominations, including Group and Rock Recording of the Year.

The new musical group Ocean Playground has been nominated for Contemporary Roots Recording of the Year for the record “Live in Halifax”, a performance filmed and recorded at Parade Square this past August. Ocean Playground features Ray Mattie, Anna Ludlow and John Chiasson as well as St. FX alumni musicians Scott Ferguson, Pete Davison and DeCota McNamara.

In the events category, Nova Scotia Summer Fest is nominated for Event of the Year for its province-wide Kitchen Party Tour.

T. Thomason who teamed up with Katie Clarke have been nominated for Innovator of the Year, while Dr. G is in the running for Children’s Entertainer of the Year.

The awards will be presented in Fredericton in early May.