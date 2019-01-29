Local Musicians in the Running for East Coast Music Awards

Several artists with local connections have received nominations for East Coast Music Awards.

Top local nominee is Heather Rankin with three for Folk Recording, Solo Recording, and Fan’s Choice Entertainer of the Year. Her brother, Jimmy Rankin received two nominations for Contemporary Recording and Fan’s Choice Video of the Year.

The Town Heroes have two for Group Recording and Songwriter of the Year.

Single nominees include Dara Smith-MacDonald and Adam Young for Gaelic Artist of the Year, St. FX Music Educator Tom Easley for Jazz Recording, Death Valley Driver for Loud Recording, and the Stanfields for Rock Recording.

The Awards will be handed out in Charlottetown in May.