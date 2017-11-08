Local musicians to pay tribute to Gord Downie

A tribute concert and fund-raiser is being held in Antigonish to remember a Canadian Icon. Gord Downie passed away a month ago after a battle with brain cancer, which has sparked one man to organize a concert in Antigonish.

On the day of Downie’s death, Brent Collins asked his musician friends if they would be intersted in having a concert where they raise some money and play some Tragically Hip songs. Collins says the concept quickly picked up momentum:

The concert will be held at the Bauer Theatre on November 24th at 8:00PM. Collins says tickets are $20, and donations are also welcome. The Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada has told Collins that they are a supporting partner of the show.