Local nuns are asking for the public’s help in saving their home

Sisters at a local monastery are asking for help in saving their home.

A release on the Diocese of Antigonish Web site states the Augustinian Nuns at the Our Lady of Grace Monastery in Monastery were promised a 174 acre parcel of land containing the monastery, other buildings and shrine back in 2007 when the nuns arrived.

The Augustinians later moved headquarters from Ontario to Chicago and the leadership recently put the monastery up for sale. Antigonish Bishop Brian Dunn stated the sale would make the presence of the nuns in the diocese very tenuous and asked for residents to support a petition, which is being circulated asking the prior in Chicago to honor the original agreement.

Mother Gloria, the prior at Our Lady of Grace, wrote a letter to her counterpart in Chicago asking for a change of heart and included the petition. She said the sisters are praying they can stay where they are.

People can find the petition at the Diocese of Antigonish Web site, or can add their name by emailing ladyofgracemonastery@live.com or mailing it directly to the monastery.