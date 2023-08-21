Local Officials in Antigonish Town and County Meet to discuss Hurricane Preparedness

The Antigonish Regional Emergency management team, a joint team between the town and county of Antigonish, met recently to prepare for Hurricane season. Hurricane season generally runs from June until the end of November, with forecasters predicting 14 to 21 named storms this year and between six and 11 of them becoming hurricanes.

Antigonish County CAO Glenn Horne said they went over what they learned over the past few years, which included a number of emergency events across the province. He also noted the provincial government provided about $400,000 through the community grant program to allow some community halls to purchase back-up generators so they can serve as comfort centres if required.

Horne said they are also working with an organization within the town to create another regional emergency shelter in the town, adding they are also working with first responders, provincial officials, and the Red Cross to make sure the area is as prepared as possible to respond and support the community as soon as possible. Communications and awareness campaigns are also ongoing, letting people know what they can do to prepare for emergencies at home.