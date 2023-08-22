Tim Horton's Antigonish
Local Organizations to Receive Support From the Federal Government

Some local organizations that have faced challenges fund-raising during the COVID-19

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser. (World Economic Forum photo)

pandemic are getting some help from the federal government.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says through the Community Services Recovery Fund, government will be providing $830,000 to more than half a dozen local organizations in the coming weeks.

Fraser says this funding is going to help organizations that work on housing in communities, helping families impacted by domestic violence and a number of other causes serving vulnerable people.