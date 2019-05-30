Local Parademics Awarded Long Service Medals

Several local paramedics were honoured for decades of long service.

A ceremony was held yesterday at Mount St. Vincent University in Halifax where 84 individuals were recognized.

Among local parademics that received medals for 20 years service were Trevor Cruickshank of Antigonish, Krista Hanley from Cheticamp, Jason Helpard of Mulgrave as well as Colin Moore and Shelley Moore of New Glasgow.

Medals for 25 years service were presented to local paramedics Craig Jamieson of Guysborough County, Brendan Jay of New Glasgow, Perry Kaiser of Westville, Shawn Mills of Sherbrooke and Anthony Sanders of New Glasgow.

Charles Dixon of Port Hawkesbury received a medal for 30 years service.

The paramedics were thanked for their service by Antigonish MLA and Health and Wellness Minister Randy Delorey. Recipients must have at least 20 years service in either the ground ambulance or EHS LifeFlight programs and be registered and in good standing with the College of Paramedics of Nova Scotia