Local Paramedics Honoured for Long Service

The province hosted a ceremony in Halifax yesterday to recognize 81 Emergency Health

Services (EHS) employees for their commitment to keeping Nova Scotians safe.

Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson called the long-service award recipients a perfect example of what it means to put the needs of others first, day in and day out.

Recognized employees served for at least 20 years and remain in good standing with the College of Paramedics of Nova Scotia.

Workers honoured for 25 years of service include Darren Trenholm, Matthew Vaughn, and Nathan Smith of New Glasgow, Natasha Ryan and Rhonda Helpard of Port Hawkesbury, and Sean Smeaton, of Antigonish.

Workers honoured for 20 years of service include Debra Fortune, Mary-Beth Goodall, and Robert Malley, out of Cape Breton Highlands, Mike Gillis of Port Hawkesbury, and Troy Bennett, of Baddeck.