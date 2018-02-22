Local PC MLA suggests More Time is Needed in Implementing Any Changes to the Education System

teachers. Tim Houston thinks that the quick push to approve legislation impacting NSTU members is moving too quickly for anyone to digest what the impact really is. A Nova Scotia MLA and Progressive Conservative leadership hopeful thinks that it’s time to hit the pause button in regards to legislation affecting the province’steachers. Tim Houston thinks that the quick push to approve legislation impacting NSTU members is moving too quickly for anyone to digest what the impact really is.

Houston says there is a lot of noise around education presently, and the Liberal government should hit the brakes on pushing anything ahead:

Houston says the February 27th resumption of the legislature will mean busy days, with work needed on legalization of marijuana, redefining electoral boundaries and legislation around the province’s education system.