Local Performers “Bingly and the Rogues” Prepare for a Debut Children’s Album Release this week

Some familiar names in the performing arts in the Antigonish area are about to launch a debut
Some of the members of “Bingly and the Rogues” (from left): Jake Hanlon, Laura Teasdale and Justin Gregg.
children’s album. The collective calls itself “Bingly and the Rogues” and their album is entitled “Critical Hit”. Among the many artists involved in the project is local actor and singer Laura Teasdale, who says this album should appeal to both children and adults.
Other performers on the record include Jenn Priddle, Justin Gregg, Jeremy Holmes, Paul Tynan, Ranke (Rahn-Kah) De Vries, Sadie Goering and Natasha MacKinnon. A number of children are also on the record. The album launch is Friday. The record will be available via digital download and streaming from portals such as iTunes, Amazon, YouTube and Spotify.