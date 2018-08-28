Local Players are part of an Indigenous team competing at the Senior Men’s and Masters Canadian Fastpitch Championships

A team of Indigenous athletes is hitting the field this week at the 2018 Senior Men’s and Masters Canadian Fastpitch Championships in Hants County.

The Mi’kmaq All-Stars, comprised of players from We’koqma’q, Eskasoni, and Indian Brook, will be hitting the field this week against some of the best competition the country has to offer. It is the first time such a team will represent Nova Scotia at the national championships.

Jason Bernard and Anthony Phillips of We’koqma’q will represent their community on the allstars. Bernard credited Mi’kmaq All-stars captain Eldon Gould as the main drive behind getting the team together.

The tournament runs from August 29 to September 2.