Local Players Blayre Turnbull, Jessica Wong to play in CWHL All-Star Game

Two players with ties to northeastern Nova Scotia will play in the Canadian Women’s Hockey

League All-Star Game next month. Forward Blayre Turnbull of Stellarton is second in scoring for the Calgary Inferno with six goals and

six assists in 12 games. Defender Jessica Wong of Baddeck has two goals and six assists in 13 games with the Shenzhen Rays.

A third Nova Scotia native will suit up in the all-star games, Halifax native Jill Saulnier who has three goals and six assists in six games with Les Candiennes de Montreal.

The all-star game is set for January 20th at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto