Local Players Chosen in Maritime Junior Hockey League Draft

A number of local players were taken in the Maritime Junior Hockey League’s entry draft over the weekend.

Two of the players chosen were announced earlier in the league’s territorial draft. The Pictou County Weeks Crushers took Center Cade Moser of Linacy in the third round and defenceman Dominic MacKenzie of Stellarton in the fifth round. MacKenize and Moser were team mates this past season with the Pictou County Weeks Majors under 18 team; and both were also selected in the QMJHL draft by Halifax.

In the second round, the South Shore Lumberjacks picked Weeks Majors forward Clint MacLaughlin from New Glasgow, who was also chosen by Shawinigan in the QMJHL draft. Forward Riley Sampson of Havre Boucher of the Cape Breton West Islanders was taken by Pictou

County. Sampson was also chosen in the Q draft by the Moncton Wildcats.

The Truro Bearcats picked Weeks Goaltender Eli James of Truro in the third round. Kaden Smith of New Glasgow, a forward with Kings-Edgehill’s under 18 team was selected by the Yarmouth Mariners in the sixth round. Weeks Majors defenceman Drew MacKinnon of Alma was chosen by Truro and the Campbellton Tigers took Weeks forward Matthew Vohra of Valley in the 7th round. Vohra was selected by Rimouski in QMJHL draft.

In the 9th round, Weeks forward Kieran Sears of Amherst went to the Ramblers, and in the 10th round, the Ramblers took Mabou’s Campbell MacIntyre, a forward with Cape Breton West. Rounding out the draft, forwards with the Weeks Majors Drew Williams of Valley and Mac Wallace of New Glasgow were taken in the 10th round; Williams by Truro and Wallance by Pictou County