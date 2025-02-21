Local Players Pick Up Major Awards from the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League

Several local players have picked major awards from the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League.

Lane Lochead of the Pictou County Scotians has been named Player of the Year and the League Scoring Champion Lochead had 19 goals on the season and added 35 assists for 54 points.

Scotians netminder Eli James was named Goaltender of the Year in the league. James finished the regular season with a 16-6-and-0 record with a 2.22 goals against average and .935 save percentage with two shutouts.

Coach/Staff of the Year Award went to the Scotians’ Chris Hatchard and his bench for leading the team to a second place finish in the Rowe Division.

Venel Campbell of the Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs was named Most Gentlemanly Player. Campbell recorded only two minor penalties this season while scoring 12 goals and adding 21 assists for 33 points.