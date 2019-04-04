Local Players Prepare for Second Round of QMJHL Playoffs

A number of local hockey players are still in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff hunt.

The Moncton Wildcats are taking on the Halifax Mooseheads in second round action starting this weekend. Antigonish’s Jacob Stewart and Sean Stewart along with Pleasant Valley’s Jacob Hudson all play for Moncton.

St. Andrew’s Declan Smith and the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles will tangle with Whycocomagh’s Colten Ellis and the Rimouski Oceanic. Beaver Meadow’s Ryan MacLellan and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies are set to take on the Victoriaville Tigres.

The second round of the QMJHL playoffs are set to begin on April 5.