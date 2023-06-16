Local Players taken in Maritime Junior Hockey League Draft

Several local players were taken in the Maritime Junior Hockey League draft on Thursday.

The highest player taken was forward Jack Hayne of the Cape Breton West Islanders, chosen in the first round, fifth overall by the Amherst Ramblers. Also picked in the first round was forward Logan Roop of the Pictou County Weeks Majors, 10th overall by the Pictou County Weeks Crushers.

Chosen in the third round were two defencemen with the Pictou County Weeks Majors, Kingsley Austin by Pictou County and Logan Quinn by Truro.

Other local players picked include defencemen Owen Conrad of the Weeks Majors by Pictou County in the 8th round, Owen Chisholm of the Islanders by Pictou County in the 9th round, and Ben Manos of the Weeks Majors by Yarmouth.

Two Weeks Majors Goaltenders were chosen in the 10th round, Briac Cameron by the Summerside Western Capitals and Colby Brown by the Campbellton Tigers.