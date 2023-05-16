Local Police Officers recognized by MADD Canada for work in Taking Impaired Drivers off the Road

Several Nova Scotia police officers were recognized for their work to take impaired drivers off the roads at MADD Canada’s inaugural Constable Heidi Stevenson’s Watch Award ceremony, held yesterday at Nova Scotia RCMP Headquarters in Dartmouth.

Under the new awards program, the Top Performer Award is presented to the officer who removed the most impaired drivers from the roads in 2022. Gold Coin Awards are presented to officers who removed 24 or more impaired drivers. Silver Coin Awards are presented to officers who removed 15 to 23 impaired drivers.

Cst. Tyler Baird, with Antigonish County District RCMP, received a gold coin award.

Cst. Adrian Cox, and Cst. Robert Kavanaugh, both with RCMP Northeast Traffic Services, and Cst. Tyler Shipley, out of New Glasgow, received silver coin awards.

The award program is named in honour of Cst. Heidi Stevenson, who was a 23-year veteran of the RCMP. She held many different roles throughout her career, including as a dedicated Drug Recognition Expert. Stevenson was one of the 22 people killed by a gunman in April 2020 in Nova Scotia. She was posthumously awarded MADD Canada’s Terry Ryan Memorial Award for Excellence in Police Service in honour of her work to prevent impaired driving.