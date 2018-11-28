Local Postal Workers Not Happy with Government’s Legislated End to the Rotating Strikes

The president of the local postal workers union says members are not pleased with the government’s move to force them back to work.

Postal workers across Canada were back on the job as of noon Eastern Time yesterday after the Senate passed legislation ordering an end to five weeks of rotating strikes at Canada Post. The senate approved a bill Monday night by a vote of 53-25, with four abstentions — and royal assent was granted, passing it into law.

The bill gives a government-appointed mediator or arbitrator 90 days to reach a contract settlement in the dispute, which has gone on for almost a year.

Dave Stroud, president of CUPW local 9 in Antigonish, said workers are not happy, adding the government’s decision basically takes their rights away.

When asked if there is anything CUPW is working on to find a resolution, Stroud said that sort of thing will be done at the national level in Ottawa with their negotiators and head of the union.

For now Stroud says it is business as usual, with postal workers getting parcels out for the holidays. He thanked the public for their support.