Local Priest involved in local social work organizations dies

A well known local priest who was involved in a number of social service organizations has died. Father Vernon Roger Boutlier was 81. Boutilier was Director of Antigonish Diocesan Charities and founding Director of Family Services of Eastern Nova Scotia. He was also founding director and chairman of the Board of Directors of Point Pleasant Lodge in Halifax.

He was also founder of the Travel Bursary Fund for youth exploring their Celtic Heritage and a member of the Board of Directors of CJFX Radio. Boutilier also led guided tours of Scotland, Ireland and Italy for many years.

Funeral mass will be held Monday in Sydney Mines.