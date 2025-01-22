Local Projects included in Nova Scotia Government’s 2025-26 Five Year Highway Improvement Plan

A number of local projects are included in the provincial government’s 2025-26 Five Year Highway Improvement Plan.

Public Works Minister Fred Tilley says government will spend more than $500 million in the upcoming fiscal year in major highway and road projects, repaving, bridge replacements, capital maintenance and infrastructure work.

Among major projects, work is expected to begin this year to modernize the configuration of the Port Hastings Rotary. Also on the books this year is work on the twinning of Highway 104 from Taylors Road to Paqtnkek, a multi-year project. There’s also smaller asphalt and gravel road upgrades and bridge replacement and improvement projects planned for Pictou, Antigonish, Guysborough, Inverness, Richmond and Victoria Counties.

A complete of projects in the 2025-26 Five Year Highway Improvement Plan can be found by following this link: https://novascotia.ca/tran/highways/hwyconstruction.asp