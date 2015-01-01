Local Projects receive funding from Province’s Low Carbon Communities Program

The province’s Low Carbon Communities program offered funding to 31 projects across the province, including some locally.

Town of New Glasgow received $60,000 for an energy recovery study, We’koqma’q First Nation received $22,500 for a community solar and micro grid study, Victoria County received $75,000 for a municipal electric vehicle charging corporation feasibility study, Picotu Landing First Nation received $75,000 for a marine electrification feasibility study, and Torchlight Bioresources received $50,000 for New Glasgow District heating community corporation.

The Plymouth Community and Recreation Association received $56,9000 for a Pictou County NET Zero community buildings project, Summer Street Industries received $26,250 for an energy audit, system design, and retrofit plan, and the Town of Pictou received $18,750 for sustainable energy for Pictou Fisheries Pool.

Funding from the program can be used for clean energy feasibility studies, designs, strategies and planning, education, engagement and initiatives. The program is open to municipalities, Mi’kmaw communities and organizations, post-secondary institutions, businesses and non-profit organizations.