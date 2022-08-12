Local RCMP Officer Participates at the World Police and Fire Games

RCMP Cst. Arnold Murphy of the Antigonish detachment recently returned home from the World Police and Fire Games with a gold medal. Murphy was a part of the team Canada`s Finest, which competed in the Novice Ice Hockey division.

Canada`s Finest went 6-0 in the tournament, outscoring opponents 63-7 over that span. They defeated Team Finland 6-3 in the finals.

Murphy said this year`s edition of the games, taking place in Rotterdam, Netherlands, was supposed to happen in 2021, but was postponed to this year due to covid 19. He was asked the join the team in 2019 by a former boss, Cpl. John Nash, who now works in Newfoundland and serves as the team`s player/manager.