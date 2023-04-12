Local RCMP officer to Receive Order of Merit of the Police Forces for Exceptional Service at Rideau Hall

One local RCMP officer is one of 118 appointees to be invested to the Order of Merit of the Police Forces for Exceptional Service.

The Order of Merit honours leadership and exceptional service or distinctive merit displayed by police officers and recognizes their commitment to the country. The primary focus is on exceptional merit, contributions to policing and community development.

The local officer receiving the honour is Craig Ernest Yorke of the Baddeck RCMP. He will be invested as a member of the order at a ceremony Friday at Rideau Hall, the official residence of Governor General Mary Simon in Ottawa. Also on hand for the ceremony is Michael Duhmem, Commissioner of the RCMP.