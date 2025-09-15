Local Realtors collect Food and Monetary Donations for Organizations in Their Communities on Realtors Care Day

As part of Realtors Care Day 2025 on August 7, Nova Scotia Association of Realtors recently hosted various events across the province helping local organizations.

Kim Silver-Colley, a local realtor and board member for the Highland region for NSAR, said for the Highland region, members collected over 600 pounds of food donations and received over $3,500 in donations. The Highland region includes Antigonish, Guysborough, and a portion of Cape Breton, and they set up the food drive in seven different locations in five communities including St. Peter’s, Inverness, Guysborough, Antigonish, and Port Hawkesbury.

The collected donations are going to organizations in the same community they were collected.