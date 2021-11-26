Local Recreation Facilities Impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic Receive Emergency Grants from Province

The province is providing emergency funding to 56 recreation facilities owned and operated by

non-profit organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including several locally. The $1 million emergency support program was announced in July as a one-time application program based on proven need.

Locally, the largest grant went to the Antigonish Arena, with $50,000, while the Ivor MacDonald Memorial Arena in Thorburn received $40,000.

The Westville Miners Sports Centre will get $15,000; while $10,000 is going to the Al MacInnis Sports Centre in Port Hood, the Chedabucto Curling Club in Boylston, the Baddeck Curling Club, the Westville Curling Club and the Richmond Cheer Athletics Gym in Port Hawkesbury.

The Canso Curling Club, River John Recreation and the WM Sobey Indoor Sports Complex in Stellarton will be presented with $5,000. The Pictou Yacht Club will receive $1,000.