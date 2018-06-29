Local recreation programs receive funding

The Department of Culture and Heritage today announced more than $1.8 million in funding for 53 projects through the Recreational Facility Development Grant Program.

Local projects and groups receiving money included $59,958 for Paq’tnkek Mi’kmaw Nation, $54,700 for Positive Action For Keppoch, $82,050 for the Town of Trenton, $49,000 for the Chignecto Regional Education Centre, $18,200 for the Inverness Development Association, $30,600 for the Northern Inverness Recreation Centre Association, $12,650 for Frenchvale and Area Community Endeavours, and $8,600 for Port Hood and District Recreation Commission.

A rlease form the province states the program helps community groups, municipalities and other not-for-profit organizations develop and improve facilities to increase public participation in sport and physical recreation.

Projects that received funding include recreation centres and halls, pools, arenas, an athletic field, parks and playgrounds and trails.