Local, Regional and National Talent booked for Antigonish Jazz Festival in November

There’s an exciting mix of local, regional and national talent that will be on stage for the 4th annual Antigonish Jazz Festival.

The festival will feature performances at a number of venues in Antigonish Town and County November 13th-15th.

Festival Artistic Director Paul Tynan says when looking over the line-up this year, he’s particularly excited about the headliners.

Tynan says local and Nova Scotia acts booked for the festival include the Dr JH Gillis Stage Band , the Nth Degree, Kevin Brunkworst Quartet and Charlie A’Court.

Tynan says the opening concert of the festival on Thursday the 13th is dedicated to former Antigonish Chamber of Commerce President Inez Forbes, who died this summer. Tynan says it’s in recognition of all work Forbes did for the community and the Festival. There will also be an auction/50-50 to raise money for palliative care.